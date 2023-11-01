Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

TUESDAY

-10:02 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 200 block of Cleveland Street.

-4:32 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct near the intersection of South Street and Gordon Street.

-3:18 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 400 block of Second Street.

-3:16 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Bent Tree Apartments on Garbry Road.

-2:39 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Family Farm and Home on East Ash Street.

-2:33 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1700 block of South Main Street.

-12:44 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 700 block of North Wayne Street.

-10:21 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to Dirty Dog Pet Salon regarding a report of assault. Two females reported they were assaulted at a party.

-4:36 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 600 block of Park Avenue. Jesse G. Rismiller, 39, of Piqua, was charged with assault.

MONDAY

-4:43 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 400 block of Brook Street.

-4:23 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 1200 block of Nicklin Avenue.

-2:06 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 700 block of Cherry Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.