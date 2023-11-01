Tipp students to host meet the candidates, join in Veterans Day program

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Schools (TCS) students will participate in two upcoming community events in Tipp City. High school students will host a Meet the Candidates event Wednesday, Nov. 1. Fifth grade students will participate in a Veterans Day Program on Friday, Nov. 10.

According to Tipp City Schools, Tippecanoe High School (THS) students enrolled in the Advanced Placement Government and Politics class are hosting Meet the Candidates Wednesday at 7 p.m. All Board of Education and City Council candidates were invited; the meet and greet will start at 6:30 in the commons at THS. A formal “Q&A” starts at 7 p.m. in the CPA. It concludes at 9 p.m.

On Friday, Nov. 10, LT Ball Intermediate fifth-graders will participate in a Veterans Day Program at the Veterans Memorial Park in Tipp City.

At 11 a.m., LT Ball Intermediate will host a Parade of Heroes. Students will line the parking lot at LT Ball/ Tippecanoe Middle School to show their respect and honor veterans and active military men and women.