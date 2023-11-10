Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

WEDNESDAY

-12:42 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at 1 More on Wood Street. Nicholas A. Barbee, 25, of Troy, was charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

TUESDAY

-9:37 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Baymont Inn and Suites on East Ash Street.

-7:58 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1000 block of Boone Street.

-3:23 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 300 block of Harrison Street.

-2:07 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Forest Hill Cemetery on North state Route 66.

-1:39 p.m.: drug possession. Dustin M. Sheets, 36, of Piqua, was charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound, failure to comply and obstructing official business.

-10:26 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 700 block of South Downing Street.

-9:59 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Cubesmart Self Storage on Robert M. Davis Parkway.

-9:02 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Piqua Buy and Sell on North Main Street.

-2:45 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Miami County YMCA on West High Street.

-1:47 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Lock 9 Park on East Water Street.

-12:23 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Baymont Inn and Suites on East Ash Street.

MONDAY

-10:19 p.m.: drug possession. Bryce A. Smith, 20, of Piqua, was charged with possession of marijuana.

-4:02 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1700 block of Williams Place.

-1:08 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Resource MFG on East Ash Street. Samuel D. Winert, 31, of Troy, was charged with making terroristic threats.

-12:37 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 200 block of South Main Street.

-9:25 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 500 block of Young Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.