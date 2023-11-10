Troy Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-8:53 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-7:10 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance./fight in the 900 block of East Canal Street.

-5:24 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of Mystic Lane.

-4:41 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the intersection of East Water Street and North Walnut Street.

-3:02 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street. Skyler C. Frew, 23, of Vandalia, was charged with theft.

-9:21 a.m.: drug possession. James W. Holley, Jr, 26, of Troy, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

MONDAY

-11:19 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1200 block of Archer Drive.

-9:01 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 2400 block of Meadowpoint Drive.

-8:44 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 500 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

-6:08 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Dollar General on West Market Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.