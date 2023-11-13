Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

SUNDAY

-10:43 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Speedway on Covington Avenue.

-7:02 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Ladoshia G. Atkins, 28, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

-10:17 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of Drexel Avenue.

SATURDAY

-7:57 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of First Street.

-10:15 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of Kitt Street.

FRIDAY

-10:13 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1000 block of Boone Street.

-8:11 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 400 block of Wood Street.

-6:16 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Buckle on East Ash Street.

-1:04 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1700 block of Cambridge Street. Xanax pills were reported stolen.

-11:41 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1300 block of Severs Drive. Gasoline was reported stolen from a vehicle.

-10:59 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Kroger on Covington Avenue.

-9:40 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Bent Tree Apartments on Garbry Road. A catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.