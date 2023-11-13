Troy Police reports

Police log
SUNDAY
-5:59 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.
-5:24 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Kroger on West Market Street.
-4:30 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of East Canal Street.
-10:28 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Paul G. Duke Park on Troy-Sidney Road.
SATURDAY
-10:29 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Paul G. Duke Park on Troy-Sidney Road.
-8:14 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.
FRIDAY
-11:35 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1400 block of North Road.
-7:12 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Troy Public Square fountain.
–4:02 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Buckeye House on South Market Street.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.