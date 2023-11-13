Troy Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-5:59 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-5:24 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Kroger on West Market Street.

-4:30 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of East Canal Street.

-10:28 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Paul G. Duke Park on Troy-Sidney Road.

SATURDAY

-10:29 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Paul G. Duke Park on Troy-Sidney Road.

-8:14 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

FRIDAY

-11:35 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1400 block of North Road.

-7:12 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Troy Public Square fountain.

–4:02 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Buckeye House on South Market Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.