Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log
SUNDAY
-10:43 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Speedway on Covington Avenue.
-7:02 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Ladoshia G. Atkins, 28, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.
-10:17 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of Drexel Avenue.
SATURDAY
-7:57 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of First Street.
-10:15 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of Kitt Street.
FRIDAY
-10:13 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1000 block of Boone Street.
-8:11 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 400 block of Wood Street.
-6:16 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Buckle on East Ash Street.
-1:04 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1700 block of Cambridge Street. Xanax pills were reported stolen.
-11:41 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1300 block of Severs Drive. Gasoline was reported stolen from a vehicle.
-10:59 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Kroger on Covington Avenue.
-9:40 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Bent Tree Apartments on Garbry Road. A catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle.
