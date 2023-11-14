Tipp City Police reports

Police log

SATURDAY

-6:55 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded and warned a male of telecommunications harassment at the Fox and Feather

-12:56 p.m.: crash on private property. Officers responded and completed a report of a private property crash at the Menards on Weller Drive.

FRIDAY

7:25 p.m.: traffic crash-non injury. Officers responded after a vehicle struck a sign on West Main Street.

-6:04 p.m.: traffic crash on private property. Officers responded to a private property crash at the Arby’s on Weller Drive.

THURSDAY

-6:14 p.m.: traffic crash non-injury. Officers responded and issued a citation for a single-vehicle crash at the 69 north off-ramp of the Interstate 75 in Monroe Township.

-11:13 a.m.: reckless driving. Officers pulled over a car for erratic driving caused by road rage on West Main Street.

