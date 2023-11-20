Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

SUNDAY

-2:28 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 300 block of Wayne Street. Travis N. Trautzsch, 33, was charged with assault.

-1:40 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of Franklin Street.

SATURDAY

-3:15 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Piqua Senior Apartments on North College Street.

-2:24 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 300 block of West North Street.

-12:05 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. The victim put $500 on a gift card they purchased at the store. The gift card had been tampered with and was already active; money was taken after the victim purchased the card putting money on it.

-8:48 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 900 block of Boal Avenue.

-1:36 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers conducted a traffic stop at CVS on North College Street. Jacobb A. Baugh, 33, of Piqua, was charged with DUI and open container.

FRIDAY

-7:16 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Bob Evans on East Ash Street.

-4:36 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 400 block of Deerwood Drive.

-4:21 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 200 block of East Main Street.

-4:11 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1200 block of West High Street.

-1:56 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Autozone on Covington Avenue.

-1:21 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at ITW Food Equipment on Industry Park Drive.

-12:26 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 600 block of Adams Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.