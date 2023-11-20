Troy Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-2:25 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 1300 block of Fleet Road.

-12:23 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Elm Street.

-10:18 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Motel 6 on South Dorset Road.

-2:20 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Shell on South Dorset Road.

SATURDAY

-11:05 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

-6:12 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of West Franklin Street.

-3:51 p.m.: driving without consent. Officers responded to a report of driving without consent in the 500 block of West Franklin Street. Jessica L. Ratliff, 35, of Troy, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

-1:29 p.m.: drug possession. Kari L. Swafford, 45, of Dayton, was charged with possession of drugs.

-12:02 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of West Race Street.

-8:53 a.m.: driving under suspension. Joshua T. Brown, 37, of Troy, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.

-1:00 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the the 2700 block of Chatham Drive. A suspect vehicle was stopped and contained several juveniles and adults who were trying to collect money from someone. Juveniles were all cited for curfew and one adult was arrested for weapons and alcohol charges.

FRIDAY

-10:52 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Conagra Foods on Dye Mill Road.

-9:52 p.m,.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of West Race Street.

-6:58 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Chick-Fil-A on West Main Street. A customer upset with the business over food called and made threats.

-6:05 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Dad’s Convenience Store on South Union Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.