Second time same as first for Edison State women

Edison State’s Paxton Hunley forces a jump ball Saturday against Oakland Community College. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Edison State’s Matea Bartel grabs a rebounds Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Edison State’s Abby Yukon makes a move to the basket Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Edison State’s Allison Hughes goes up for two points Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Second time, same as first.

Just eight days after defeating Oakland College 69-51 in Michigan, the Edison State Community College women’s basketball team heads into Thanksgiving break with a 7-1 record after defeating Oakland by an almost identical margin — 73-56 — at home Saturday.

“I think the score was pretty close to first game,” Edison State women’s basketball coach Tim McMahon said. “I think it is (tougher playing them a second time), they know what you are going to do. But, you also know what they are going to do.”

And the Chargers do what they have always done best — dominate the boards.

Edison won the battle of the boards 42-24, including 17 offensive rebounds.

And that showed up at a critical juncture in the first half when 5-foot-7 sophomore Matea Bartel scored five points on offensive rebounds on consecutive possessions.

The second resulted in a 3-point play and stretched a 19-14 lead to 24-14 late in the second quarter.

Aided by a 3-pointer and a steal and assist by Abby Yukon, the Chargers stretched the lead to 31-18 at the break.

“The backside rebounding and layups is something that we work on all the time,” McMahon said.

Allison Hughes — a 6-foot-3 freshman from Parkway — made her presence felt inside as usual with a nearly perfect game.

She was eight of nine from the floor and made her first 12 free throws, before missing her final two attempts.

“I hardly remember her missing a shot today,” McMahon said.

She finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds.

Hughes scored 16 points in the third quarter — and combined with Yukon for 25 points in that 10 minutes.

It allowed the Chargers to maintain a 59-40 lead going to the fourth quarter after Oakland cut the deficit under 10 several times.

“We are a streaky team,” McMahon said. “We need to be more consistent.”

Bartel added 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Yukon had 14 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Makenzee Maschino had six points and Ania Pearson grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out five assists.

Edison was 23 of 57 from the floor for 41 percent, including four of 14 from long range for 29 percent. The Chargers converted 23 of 29 free throws for 79 percent.

Oakland was 24 of 55 from the floor for 44 percent, including three of 17 on 3-pointers for 18 percent.

The Raiders converted six of 12 free throws for 50 percent.

Edison had 24 turnovers to Oakland’s 22.

