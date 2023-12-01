Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

TUESDAY

-6:47 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 100 block of South Street.

-2:51 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1500 block of Garfield Avenue.

-12:48 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Dollar General on Looney Road.

-11:33 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 500 block of Boone Street.

-9:12 a.m.: drug possession. Thomas D. Winebarger, 46, of Piqua, was charged with possession of drugs.

-6:07 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at McDonalds on Covington Avenue.

-2:05 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct near the intersection of West Ash Street and Broadway. Colten S. Huff, 27, of Piqua, and Joria T. Lindsey, 32, of Piqua, were charged with disorderly conduct.

MONDAY

-8:18 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary at Colonial Terrace Apartments on Covington Avenue. A debit card was reported stolen from an apartment.

-1:27 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 8400 block of North County Road 25A.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.