Troy Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-6:06 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of Southview Drive.

TUESDAY

-9:07 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Fox Harbor Drive.

-6:04 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of South Mulberry Street.

-4:28 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1100 block of Long Street.

-2:07 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 2800 block of Wooden Lane.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.