Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

TUESDAY

-8:27 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 400 block of South Main Street. Gregory D. Makris, 23, of Piqua, was charged with criminal damaging.

-5:31 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Timothy M. Thomas, 50, of Dayton, was charged with theft.

MONDAY

-11:45 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Richard A. Beverly, 36, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

-8:50 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 700 block of Gordon Street.

SUNDAY

-7:35 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 700 block of South Street.

-6:26 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Piqua Village Apartments on Covington Avenue.

-4:55 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 400 block of Harrison Street.

-4:35 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 400 block of Franklin Street.

-1:27 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 700 block of Manier Avenue.

-8:30 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 900 block of Park Avenue.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.