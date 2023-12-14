Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log
TUESDAY
-8:27 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 400 block of South Main Street. Gregory D. Makris, 23, of Piqua, was charged with criminal damaging.
-5:31 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Timothy M. Thomas, 50, of Dayton, was charged with theft.
MONDAY
-11:45 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Richard A. Beverly, 36, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.
-8:50 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 700 block of Gordon Street.
SUNDAY
-7:35 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 700 block of South Street.
-6:26 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Piqua Village Apartments on Covington Avenue.
-4:55 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 400 block of Harrison Street.
-4:35 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 400 block of Franklin Street.
-1:27 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 700 block of Manier Avenue.
-8:30 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 900 block of Park Avenue.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.