Troy, Piqua, Tipp bowlers all get MVL wins on lanes

TROY — The Troy boys bowling team improved to 3-1 overall and in the MVL with a strong showing against Butler Wednesday at Troy Bowl.

The Trojans had three bowlers roll 400 series in a 2,423-2,136 win over the Aviators.

Bryce Massingill led the Trojans with games of 256 and 238 for a 494 series.

Cooper Gerlach rolled games of 218 and 213 for a 431 series and Cooper Steiner had games of 220 and 201 for a 421 series.

Kyle Wickman rolled games of 199 and 188, Ryan Kaiser rolled a 170 and Rusty Kinstle had a 158.

Troy added baker games of 190 and 172.

TUESDAY

Piqua 2,007

Fairborn 1,977

PIQUA — The Piqua boys bowling team improved to 4-0 overall and in the MVL with a win at Breakpoint Entertainment Tuesday.

The match was tied going to the final baker game, where Piqua rolled a 181 to Fairborn’s 151 to get the win.

Dylan Jenkins led Piqua, rolling games of 207 and 216 for a 423 series.

Jayden Miller rolled games of 149 and 216 and Chase Wright had games of 154 and 145.

Daulton Funderburg rolled games of 120 and 170 and Austyn Potter added games of 155 and 115.

Piqua had a 179 in the first baker game to go with the 181.

Tippecanoe 1,841,

Beavercreek 1,836

BEAVERCREEK — The Tippecanoe boys bowling team won a close MVL match at Beaver-Vu Lanes Tuesday.

The Red Devils are 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the MVL.

Tipp had a 30-pin lead going to the baker games and held on for a five-pin victory.

Hunter Herzog rolled games of 217 and 130 to lead the Red Devils.

Scott Lohnes rolled games of 172 and 173 and Hayden Sherwood had games of 174 and 152.

Conner DeMange rolled games of 113 and 142 and Lukas Heitbrink rolled a 137.

Tipp had baker games of 161 and 146.