Troy girls bowlers have big night; Piqua, Tipp win MVL matches as well

Troy's Kiandra Smith releases the ball in a match with Vandalia-Butler Wednesday at Troy Bowl. Troy's Baylie Massingill rolls a strike Wednesday at Troy Bowl. Troy's Aiyana Godwin sends the ball down the lane Wednesday.

TROY — In an MVL showdown with Vandalia-Butler, the Troy girls bowling team put on an impressive display.

Four of the Troy girls rolled 400 series as the Trojans improved to 4-0 overall and in the MVL with a 2,557-2,147 win.

Only one of the Trojans 10 individual games was less than 190.

Kiandra Smith led the Trojans with games of 211 and 255 for a 466 series and Baylie Massingill had games of 267 and 197 for a 454 series.

Aiyana Godwin rolled games of 225 and 215 and Kristin Sedam had games of 195 and 233.

Libby Burghardt added games of 156 and 190.

Troy added baker games of 255 and 158,

TUESDAY

Piqua 1,466,

Fairborn 1,257

PIQUA — The Piqua girls bowling team picked up a win at Breakpoint Entertainment Tuesday in MVL action.

The Indians improved to 4-0 overall and in the MVL.

Miranda Sweetman led Piqua with games of 151 and 140 and Macy Hall rolled games of 131 and 134.

Kaylee Eleyet had games of 102 and 142 and Allison Hicks rolled games of 107 and 97.

Audrianna Kendall rolled a 113 games and Adriana Emery added a 94 game.

Piqua rolled baker games of 113 and 124.

Tippecanoe 1,520

Stebbins 893

BEAVERCREEK — The Tippecanoe girls bowling team got a MVL win at Beaver-Vu Lanes Tuesday.

The Red Devils are 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the MVL.

Morgan Wolbers led Tipp with games of 138 and 152.

Isabella Reynolds had games of 158 and 111 and Jocelyn Gold had games of 143 and 125.

Marissa Hollen rolled a 137 game, Amber Welden rolled a 117 game, Alyssa Lundsford had a 102 game and Mary McCormick added a 100 game.

Tipp had baker games of 125 and 112.

