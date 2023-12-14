West Main Street lane closure starts Dec. 14

TROY — Starting on Thursday, Dec. 14, contractors will be completing landscaping and irrigation work on the new boulevard island on West Main Street in front of Kettering Health Troy.

To accommodate this work, a portion of the left turn lane on eastbound West Main Street will be closed between Adams Street and Elm Street. Equipment and cones will be placed in this section of the lane during working hours. This work will be finished within two to three weeks.

Please watch for crews and equipment when traveling on West Main Street and drive carefully through the area during this project.