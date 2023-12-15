Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

FRIDAY

-1:41 a.m.: drug possession. McGlon C. Turney, 61, of Piqua, was charged with possession of drugs.

THURSDAY

-11:21 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 200 block of Third Street.

-5:23 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Camp Street.

-12:38 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 300 block of East Water Street.

-12:05 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 1700 block of South Main Street.

-12:04 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Family Farm and home on East Ash Street.

WEDNESDAY

-11:16 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 700 block of Young Street. Patio furniture was reported stolen.

-8:01 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Sherry L. Howard, 56, of Sidney, was charged with theft.

-7:04 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 300 block of Young Street.

-2:40 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Two male subjects were seen stealing gift cards and placing separate gift cards back. Yibin Hu, 42, of New York, NY and Jinxiu Huang, 36, of Brooklyn, NY, were charged with theft.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.