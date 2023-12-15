Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-4:38 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve on South Dorset Road in Concord Township.

-3:35 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary in the 6100 block of US Route 40 in Bethel Township.

WEDNESDAY

-10:49 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary in the 600 block of North Miami Avenue in Bradford.

-7:07 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 900 block of Todd Court in Monroe Township.

TUESDAY

-3:25 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at Job and Family Services on North County Road 25A in Concord Township.

-2:53 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 2500 block of Peebles Road in Concord Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.