TROY — In cooperation with the Miami County Transfer Station and Recycling Center, the city of Troy will be collecting non-artificial Christmas trees after Christmas. Pickup will take place from Wednesday, Dec. 27, to Sunday, Jan. 31.

The city asks residents to please place your tree at the curb for collection. All decorations, lights, and stands must be removed, and the tree must be un-bagged.

For more information, call the Central Maintenance and Service Facility at 937-335-1914.