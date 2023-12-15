Troy Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-1:27 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Cloverleaf Drive.

-7:48 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Motel 6 on South Dorset Road.

WEDNESDAY

-1:42 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of Meadow Lane. Erica J. Kuhn, 36, of Springfield, MA, was charged with assault and criminal damaging.

-12:53 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of Meadow Lane.

TUESDAY

-6:15 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-3:57 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at O’Reilly Auto Parts on West Main Street. Perry D. Baldwin, 52, of Troy, was charged with theft.

-3:17 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1100 block of Dickerson Road.

-3:15 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1100 block of Scott Street.

-9:50 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Lowe’s on West Main Street. Artillus Porter, 50, of Lima, was charged with theft.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.