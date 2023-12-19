Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

SATURDAY

-11:34 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 700 block of Clark Avenue.

-10:44 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of Spring Street.

-8:20 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Sunset Cleaners on South Downing Street.

-3:07 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 600 block of South Main Street.

FRIDAY

-11:25 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Broadway Street.

-11:24 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of Spring Street.

-4:11 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Miami Valley Steel on Fox Drive.

-2:05 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 500 block of Ohio Street.

-11:19 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 8400 block of North County Road 25A.

-11:08 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of Spring Street.

-10:21 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 700 block of South Downing Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.