Tipp City Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-11:24 a.m.: non-injury crash. Officers responded to a non-injury traffic crash on Weller Drive and Main Street.

SATURDAY

-7:06 p.m.: non-injury crash. Officers responded to a traffic crash at Frisch’s Big Boy on Weller Drive.

-2:17 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at United Methodist Church on Main Street.

FRIDAY

-6:06 p.m.: non-injury crash. Officers responded to a traffic crash at Harrison’s Restaurant on Main Street.

-7:08 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of motor vehicle theft on Macintosh Court.

THURSDAY

-1:56 p.m.: harassment. Officers responded to a report of telephone harassment at Buckeye Court.

