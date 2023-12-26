Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

THURSDAY

-9:48 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Kroger on Covington Avenue.

-7:04 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 800 bock of South Street. Two motorized bicycles were reported stolen.

-9:02 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Southside Laundromat on South Wayne Street.

-4:51 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Red Roof inn and Suites on Scot Drive.

WEDNESDAY

-9:21 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of Second Street.

-4:35 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 300 block of South Street.

-1:36 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 2300 block of Kiowa Court.

-12:18 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Rose’s Variety Store on Covington Avenue.

-8:50 a.m.: receiving stolen property. Joshua M. McGlaughlin, 38, of Piqua, was charged with receiving stolen property.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.