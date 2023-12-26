Troy Police reports

Police log

FRIDAY

-12:28 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Fairmont Court and Fairview Court. Justin M. Emrick, 37, of Troy, was charged with having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.

THURSDAY

-8:00 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at Traditions Apartments on South Stanfield Road.

-5:49 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Burger King on West Main Street.

-5:23 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct near the intersection of Crescent Drive and Wayne Street.

-4:12 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Kroger on West Market Street.

-1:49 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Kohl’s on West Main Street. Maria C. Aguiniga Garnica, 40, of Troy, was charged with theft.

TUESDAY

-11:16 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at the Submarine House on North Market Street.

-5:56 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-5:31 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Applebee’s on West Main Street.

-5:30 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Marco’s Pizza on West Main Street.

-8:14 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 300 block of Grant Street.

