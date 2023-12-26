AAA alert holiday travelers

DAYTON — AAA will respond to more than 42,000 calls for emergency roadside assistance from stranded motorists throughout Ohio during the year-end holiday period, as 4.3 million Ohioans drive to their holiday destination. Between December 23, 2023, and January 1, 2024, the motor club will be busy with battery replacements, jump starts, changing tires, and more.

Nationwide, AAA anticipates it will aid more than 937,000 stranded motorists during the year-end holiday period, as 103.6 million holiday travelers choose to take to the roadways for their holiday travel plans.

“Becoming stranded on the roadway can quickly dampen your holiday spirit,” said Kara Hitchens, manager of public and government affairs for AAA. “Whether you are planning local day trips or long-distance year-end holiday travel, having your vehicle properly maintained and prepared for the rigors of winter driving will help ensure it gets you to your destination safely and without incident.”

AAA reminds drivers that preparation is key. In the event of a breakdown, knowing who to call for assistance and having the necessary items on hand to stay warm and safe while waiting for help to arrive can be the difference between a minor inconvenience and a potentially life-threatening situation.

Here is a AAA Winter Weather Car Care Checklist:

• Tires — At minimum, AAA recommends checking your tires once a month and before taking a long trip. Pay special attention to both tire inflation pressure and tread depth. Be sure to inspect all four tires and the spare tire if your vehicle has one.

• Battery — The average car battery life is typically three to five years. If the engine is slow to start and/or your lights are dim, the battery may be nearing the end of its life. Visual signs of damage or corrosion are other indicators of deterioration.

• Windshield wipers — Rubber wiper blades naturally deteriorate over time. Most manufacturers recommend replacing them every 6 to 12 months. If wipers streak or fail to clear the windshield thoroughly, replace the blades.

• Top off engine oil and other fluids – Check that engine oil, coolant and brake, transmission and power steering fluids are at the correct levels for safe vehicle operation. When adding fluids, use products that meet the specifications listed in the owner’s manual.

• Fill up — Even motorists going a short distance could get stuck in traffic or have a breakdown. Having enough gas will allow you to stay warm while waiting for help to arrive.

Before hitting the road, AAA reminds drivers to ensure their cellphones are fully charged and have a fully stocked winter emergency kit on hand.

AAA suggested items to include in a Winter Emergency Kit:

• Abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter) or traction mats

• Snow shovel

• Flashlight with extra batteries

• Window washer solvent

• Ice scraper with a brush,

• Jumper cables

• Extra warm clothing (gloves, hats, scarves), and blankets

• Warning devices (flares or triangles)

• Drinking water and non-perishable snacks for both human and pet passengers

• First-aid kit

• Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)

• Mobile phone, charger and power bank

Pre-packaged AAA emergency kits are available at all AAA retail locations or at AAA.com.

AAA members are encouraged to program the AAA Helpline and their membership numbers into their phones.

AAA offers a free public service to help consumers find quality auto repair facilities that meet and maintain high professional standards for training, equipment, cleanliness, and customer service. Motorists can look for a AAA Approved Auto Repair sign at local auto repair facilities or search for a nearby AAA Approved shop online at AAA.com/Repair.