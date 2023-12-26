Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-11:09 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 5800 block of Allen Park Drive in Monroe Township.

SATURDAY

-9:33 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 6900 block of Palmer Road in Bethel Township.

-1:57 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies responded to a report of a crash with injury in the 4200 block of Crane Road in Monroe Township. The driver was cited for failure to control and DUI.

FRIDAY

-4:43 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 100 block of Vine Street in Bradford.

-3:29 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 7600 block of Montgomery County Line Road in Union Township.

-2:21 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Vine Street in Bradford.

-12:49 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 8000 block of North Lena-Palestine Road in Lena.

-12:00 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 2500 block of Vista Ridge Drive in Concord Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.