MOAR announces 2024 award winners

Bornhorst Springs Roseberry Huelskamp McKinney

TROY — The Midwestern Ohio Association of Realtors has announced its 2024 award winners. Awards were given to the Bst Co-op, Rookie of the Year, Affiliate Award, Lifetime Award and Realtor of the Year.

Kyle Springs of Zimmerman Realty has been named the 2024 Realtor of the Year by the Midwestern Ohio Association of Realtors. This award is presented to a Realtor member who represents the outstanding attributes of the Realtor profession. The award recognizes Realtors who have made a real commitment to the real estate industry.

Springs believes in “giving back” to the real estate profession. One nominator wrote “Kyle stepped up and got involved immediately and has continued nonstop” to serve in leadership.

Licensed for almost 20 years, he promotes the value of using a Realtor by educating clients on how important a Realtor’s skills and knowledge are in the home purchase process.

A nominator wrote, “while serving on various committees with Kyle through the years and interacting in real estate transactions with him, his passion for the real estate industry is evident in all he does.”

He is a strong supporter of the association and a huge advocate of the importance of RPAC. Mr. Springs has served on the Board of Directors of MOAR, as a director and officer, as well has served in leadership on the WRIST Board of Directors.

Springs is involved in his community, participating in and fervently promoting community events and fundraisers. He is not only a leader in the Realtor community, but in his own community as well, and currently serves on the Bellefontaine City Council as he has for numerous years.

Springs is a champion of the real estate industry, a hard-working community leader, along with being devoted to his family, friends and all those dear to him.

Tallie McKinney, Howard Hanna Real Estate Servicies, has been awarded the Best Co-op Award. This award is presented to Realtors who go the extra mile and have a positive attitude in transactions. While the Code of Ethics and Professional Standards govern professional conduct, it does not address issues of courtesy and etiquette. This award recognizes those who—-turn off lights after showing, return keys to lockboxes and —- when there is a problem, work to resolve the issue and not become part of the problem.

McKinney, on multiple occasions has shown her listings to other agent’s clients in an effort to strike a deal. She is also always sure to give feedback and maintain courtesy and respect for buyers and sellers alike. She believes that each transaction is about people…and the better that agents get along the more everyone benefits.

Pam Huelskamp, Fathom Realty Ohio, has been named 2023 Rookie of the Year. This award is presented to new Realtors who have been licensed full-time in the real estate industry for less than two years. It is presented to those that demonstrate their commitment to professionalism and the Code of Ethics, as well as involvement in their community.

Huelskamp was licensed in 2022. In her young career, she continually demonstrates professionalism and dedication to her clients, assisting many families and selling over $2 million in real estate. A nominator wrote that Huelskamp’s level of success is a testament to her dedication, skills and ability to connect with her clients.

A nominator also stated that Pam has an unwavering commitment to follow up that makes their clients feel supported and informed every step of the way.

Aside from her professional accomplishments, Pam is involved in her community, regularly attending and helping at community events. Making home happen in her community is a passion that goes beyond selling real estate…as Pam and her husband have also brought to life five homes in Shelby County…actively contributing to the growth and improvement of the community that she loves.

Gina Roseberry of Henderson Land Investment Company, has been awarded the Mary Pollock Lifetime Achievement Award. The award is presented to a Realtor member who represents the outstanding attributes of the Realtor profession over the course of their career. The award recognizes Realtors who have made a real commitment to the real estate industry and who have been a licensed real estate agent for at least 20 years.

Roseberry’s real estate career spans 27 years. That is 27 years of setting and reaching goals and accomplishments, and building a wonderful career. In the beginning, like most new Realtors, she learned how to work hard through difficult markets, but has persevered and come out stronger, with wisdom that she now uses to help guide others as an office manager at Henderson Land Investment Company.

There are many adjectives that Roseberry’s peers would use to describe her. Loyal, funny, fair, thoughtful and kind. These character traits have allowed her to succeed in many facets of life and to be steady and sure in her accomplished real estate career.

Roseberry has faithfully volunteered her time and expertise back the industry by serving for many years on the WRIST, Inc. MLS Board of Directors, and also serving on several Midwestern Ohio Association of Realtors committees throughout her career where she has provided much humor, wisdom and guidance while working with her peers to give back to the industry.

She also gives back to her community, supporting her local county fair and other community programs and events.

You would be hard pressed to find a more hard-working, kind, professional person in any industry…the Midwestern Ohio Association of Realtors is grateful she answered a “help-wanted” ad for a real estate office manager over 25 years ago and has chosen to share her dedication, humor and professionalism in our industry ever since.

From humble beginnings of helping her future broker hand paint real estate signs in her backyard during college, to establishing herself as an exemplary Realtor all while raising a wonderful family, and lots and lots of cows; Gina is a wonderful example of an excellent real estate agent…and human being.

Jennifer Bornhorst of U.S. Bank has been named 2023 Affiliate Business Partner of the Year. The Affiliate of the Year Award recognizes affiliate members for their service and commitment to the association. The award acknowledges their support through committee participation and their support of association programs and events. This award also recognizes their efforts to make the communities they serve a better place.

Bornhorst has been active on the Midwestern Ohio Association of Realtors Affiliate Committee for multiple years bringing great ideas and support which drive the association forward. She has participated in nearly every networking activity and event of the association.

She has participated in our annual RPAC Auction which raises funds to support issues that affect Realtors. A nominator wrote of Jennifer “she always in attendance at the RPAC auction and willing to give a donation both financially as well as donating an item every year.”

Bornhorst has also sponsored multiple educational opportunities for MOAR members over the years as well. Sponsorship from affiliates allows the association to offer continuing education classes at no Charge or a nominal fee, which could not be done without the support of affiliates like Bornhorst.

Most notably, Bornhorst has shown her dedication to her profession by taking time out of her personal life to attend well over 100 open houses over the past year or so with local agents. One nominator wrote, “she goes above and beyond to support her industry and community…as far as going out of her way to attend open houses which gives the listing agent a way to show added value to their clients.”

Her commitment to the industry and the association are undeniable and appreciated.