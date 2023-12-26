Troy Strawberry Festival issues warning on email scammers

Courtesy | Troy Strawberry Festival

TROY- Organizers of the Troy Strawberry Festival have issued a warning about online scammers sharing links to fake applications and seeking credit card information.

A message posted on the festival’s Facebook page Sunday, Dec. 24, warns potential vendors about the scam.

“It has been brought to our attention that there are scammers pretending to work with the festival sharing links to applications and asking for credit card information,” the posting said.

Applications for the 2024 festival have not been posted yet, the Facebook posting said. Applications will be available soon, online only.

“The festival does not use generic gmail accounts,” the posting said. “If you are receiving correspondence from(mailto:[email protected]) or other generic accounts, they are fake and a scam to get your credit card information.”

Real applications will only be available online through the festival’s website, www.troystrawberryfest.com.

“The application will only be available online on our website,” the posting said. “No money will be collected until you are notified by us, and an invoice will be sent.”

Any questions should be directed to [email protected].