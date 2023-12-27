Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log
MONDAY
-3:00 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Speedway on Covington Avenue.
SUNDAY
-8:09 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 400 block of Second Street.
-12:07 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of Covington Avenue.
-10:06 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Robin L. Hawkins, 53, of Piqua, was charged with theft.
-9:35 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 600 block of South Main Street.
-12:34 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 1200 block of Washington Avenue. Daniel T. Moeller, 43, of Piqua, was charged with felonious assault.
SATURDAY
-10:44 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Brel Aire Bowling Alley on North County Road 25A.
-10:11 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 500 block of Wayne Street.
-8:01 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight int he 300 block of Brentwood Avenue.
-5:02 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue.
-8:15 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 800 block of Brice Avenue.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.