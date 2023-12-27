Troy Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-7:12 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 300 block of Grant Street.

-6:51 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 500 block of McKaig Avenue.

-4:53 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 900 block of South Walnut Street.

-114 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 block of West Market Street.

MONDAY

-5:41 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 block of West Franklin Street.

-2:22 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of South Union Street.

-2:00 a.m. disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of West Race Street.

SUNDAY

-740 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

-1:05 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 2500 block of West Market Street.

-12:54 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 500 block of South Union Street.

-11:46 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1600 block of Grey Hawk Court.

-10:33 a.m.: drug possession. Aria M. Viney, 21, of Troy, was charged with possession of marijuana.

-9:32 a.m. trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at First Place Christian Center on West Franklin Street.

-746 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at Buckeye Community Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.

-6:35 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Cloverleaf Drive.

-400 a.m. disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Cloverleaf Drive.

-2:54 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of Skylark Drive.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.