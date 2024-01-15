Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

FRIDAY

-2:16 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Lucky’s on North Main Street.

-12:03 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1200 block of Wright Street.

THURSDAY

-11:48 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 400 block of East Greene Street.

-9:22 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers located a male subject passed out behind the wheel in the roadway. The subject woke up, drove off, and a traffic stop was initiated. The subject was arrested for DUI and drug possession.

-2:51 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 400 block of Downing Street.

-1:28 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 9100 block of North County Road 25A.

-1:06 a.m. DUI. Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Spring Street and East Water Street. Nelson L. Miller, 44, of Sidney, was charged with DUI.

-12:58 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Lucky’s on North Main Street.

WEDNESDAY

-2:46 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of East Main Street.

-2:20 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1400 block of Mulberry Street.

