Troy BOE members Davis, Redick take office

Troy Board of Education members Theresa Packard, far left, Sue Borchers, left, and Levi Fox, center right, observe as new board members Sarah Davis, right, and Ben Redick, far right, receive the oath-of-office administered by district Treasurer Jeff Price, center left, during the regularly scheduled board meeting held on Monday, Jan. 8. Courtesy | Troy City Schools Youtube meeting video

TROY — New Troy City Schools Board of Education members Sarah Davis and Ben Redick were sworn-in during the board’s regularly scheduled meeting held on Monday, Jan. 8, receiving the oath-of-office from district Treasurer Jeff Price.

Davis and Redick will replace departing board members Doug Trostle and Michael Ham.

In other business, board members also voted to elect Sue Borchers to serve as President for 2024; Theresa Packard was elected to serve as Vice-President.

Board members also received certificates from the Ohio School Board Association (OSBA) and thank-you packages prepared by students at Kyle Elementary School, in recognition of Board Member Appreciation Month. Board members also saw a presentation by Troy Junior High School Student Council members.

Board members also adopted a resolution to set dates and times for 2024 board meetings, and a resolution authorizing the sale and issuance of up to $87,832,471 of school improvement bonds in preparation for the district’s upcoming building construction.

“This is the first piece of it, to cover the financing for the new elementary facilities, Price said. “There will be another step later on this calendar year for the financing of the high school HVAC project.”

Board members also adopted a resolution to transfer funds from the Robert A Fletcher Memorial Scholarship Account to the Troy Foundation Robert A. Fletcher Memorial Scholarship Fund as requested by the family.

Board members issued a board commendation for 2024 District Spelling Bee Champion Daniel Fuller, and officially welcomed the district’s new Assistant Treasurer Tiffany Shively.