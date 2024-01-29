Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

SUNDAY

-7:04 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of South Downing Street.

-1:54 p.m.; theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of West Ash Street.

-11:53 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of South Main Street.

SATURDAY

-8:04 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at Washington Commons on North McKinley Avenue.

-6:49 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of Walker Street.

-3:39 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 500 block of Wood Street. Harry L. Carroll, 61, of Piqua, was charged with criminal damaging.

-6:23 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 1400 block of Severs Drive. Erika D. Mitchell, 38, of Vandalia, and Arthur E. Stirtmire, Jr., 37, of Piqua, were charged with assault.

FRIDAY

-8:16 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Comfort Inn on East Ash Street.

-6:40 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 600 block of Adams Street.

-6:14 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 1200 block of Leonard Street.

-5:50 p.m. theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Joann Fabrics and Crafts on East Ash Street.

-5:08 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of New Street. John V. Estep, 21, of Piqua, was charged with theft and unlawful restraint.

-12:42 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 300 block of North Wayne Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.