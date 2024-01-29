Rhodes State announces free youth programs

LIMA — Rhodes State College recently announced free computer numerical control (CNC) related youth programs, made possible through generous grant funding from the Gene Haas Foundation. This initiative aims to inspire and empower students in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), fostering their interest in CNC technology.

The free programs include a STEM mini camp offered in February for grades 5-7 and two robotics pre-college summer programs offered in June for grades 8-10. Details for the programs are listed below:

Command Machines to Laser Engrave, a STEM mini camp, will be held on Feb. 24, 2024, from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will explore the fascinating world of CNC technology where pre-programmed computer software directs the movement of factory tools and machinery. Students will delve into Mastercam CAM software, generating CNC code while discovering how machining controls a variety of complex machinery. From grinders to lathes, mills, and CNC routers, students will gain hands-on experience with equipment commonly used in manufacturing for machining metal and plastic parts. A tour of the manufacturing lab at Rhodes State will complement the camp experience.

Robotics & Autonomous Systems: Intro to Robotics will be held on June 10-14, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Participants will construct autonomous creatures while exploring basic robotics and the science behind the technology. The program includes a visit to an Ohio test facility for automated and connected vehicles, along with a day spent with apprentices creating and exploring CNC machines at GROB Systems’ manufacturing facility.

Advanced Robotics will be held on June 10-14, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This program allows students to interact with college instructors in the operation of different robots in Rhodes State laboratories and prepares them for the FANUC certification exam. Participants will tour local manufacturing facilities to witness robots in action and work with Haas CNC machines, including the 5-axis, to create a project. Successful completion of the FANUC exam will earn participants the FANUC – Handling Tool Operation & Programming certification, providing six points toward high school graduation.

These free programs are available on a first-come, first-serve basis until the programs have reached capacity. To register, visit www.RhodesState.edu/Rhodesology or contact Ashley Hunter at [email protected] or 567-712-1747.