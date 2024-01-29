Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

SATURDAY

-8:53 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at the YMCA Robinson Branch on South County Road 25A in Monroe Township.

FRIDAY

-6: 07 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies responded to a report of a crash with no injury near the intersection of North County Road 25A and Looney Road in Spring Creek Township. A juvenile was cited for failure to yield; a male subject was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

-2:00 p.m.: disturbing the peace. Deputies responded to a noise complaint in the 200 block of West Elm Street in Bradford. A male subject was charged with disturbing the peace.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.