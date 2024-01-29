Spirit EMS offers paid EMT classes

Abigail Raffel, left, a recent Spirit EMS EMT scholarship graduate, goes over the heart monitor with Spirit EMS Educator and Four County Career Center Instructor Scott Wolf, right. Courtesy photo

GREENVILLE — In response to the surging need for EMS professionals, Spirit EMS has unveiled its plan to launch two paid EMT classes in February.

Spirit EMS is expanding its educational outreach by offering these courses at both the brand-new satellite facility in Defiance and the established education center in Greenville. This strategic move, in partnership with Four County Career Center, underscores Spirit EMS’s commitment to enhancing emergency medical services across Ohio and Indiana.

The innovative “earn while you learn” program kicks off on Feb. 19, providing a rigorous seven-week training regimen from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with some weekend sessions. Featuring a dynamic learning environment, the curriculum includes hands-on experience, cadaver lab visits, emergency vehicle operation courses, and specialized training with Darke County Chief Medicolegal Death Investigator Joe Van Vickle.

Since August 2017, Spirit EMS has dedicated over $975,000 toward the education of local residents through its scholarship program, aiming to cultivate a new generation of EMTs and paramedics. This substantial investment is a response to the pressing need for qualified personnel in western Ohio and eastern Indiana, where the demand for Spirit’s ambulance services far exceeds current staffing capabilities.

Brian K. Hathaway, the president/CEO of Spirit EMS, highlighted the urgency and opportunity of becoming an EMT.

“Spirit EMS is deeply invested in nurturing a workforce that is not only skilled but also passionate about making a difference in the lives of those we serve,” said Hathaway. “There’s an immense need for qualified EMS professionals. We are committed to providing extensive training and support, ensuring our graduates are fully prepared for their critical roles on the front lines.”

Prospective students are invited to apply for the EMT scholarship program, which requires class completion, national certification, and a commitment of 2,080 full-time service hours with Spirit EMS. Post-certification, the company offers an additional month of paid on-the-job training.

“With the national demand for EMTs and paramedics escalating, we are committed to providing accessible education and career opportunities to compassionate individuals eager to make a difference,” Hathaway said. “We offer more than education; we offer a calling for those drawn to service. Join us and embark on a career that changes lives every day.”

Applications are now open and can be submitted via Spirit’s website (www.spiritmedicaltransport.com) or by contacting Ted Bruner at [email protected]. The deadline is Feb. 7, 2024, at 5 p.m.

With offices in Celina, Defiance, Greenville, Houston, Sidney, and Van Wert, along with Liberty, Indiana, Spirit EMS is dedicated to building a stronger community through education, opportunity, and healthcare excellence. Scholarships and classes are open to people who live near their respective service areas. Company officials also provide transportation assistance to qualified scholarship applicants along with routine meals and other support to attending participants.