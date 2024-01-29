Tipp City seeks local artists, vendors for upcoming show

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council is seeking artists and vendors for its annual spring show, “An Art Affair,” on April 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 855 N. Third St.

This event draws a large crowd of attendees to Tipp City to celebrate the arts and enjoy not only fine art, but also delicious food, and great entertainment!

A Fine Art Exhibit and Contest will be held at the Tipp Center from April 8 to 13. Area artists are invited and encouraged to participate in a fine art exhibit and contest. Please read the entry information, submission rules, and guidelines before registering on the website at tippcityartscouncil.com/exhibit. The deadline for registration for the exhibition is March 24. Questions may be directed to [email protected] or [email protected].

Registration for booth space is now available for fine art vendors. All vendors must be juried unless they have previously attended this event. Contact us at [email protected] to be juried or with any questions. For more information, visit tippcityartscouncil.com/an-art-affair.