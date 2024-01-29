Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Jan. 21-27

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to three emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s two fewer calls than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington, and excluding the village of Russia.

In each of the three instances, patients requiring medical attention were transported from the scene. Russia Fire assisted at two of the scenes. Spirit EMS was canceled while en route to one of the calls, as Versailles EMS was already on the scene tending to the care of the patient when it was realized the call was within Loramie Township and not within the Russia village limits.

Of the patients transported, one was transported to Wilson Health in Sidney and two were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls for the week.