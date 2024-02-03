Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

THURSDAY

-6:15 p.m. theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Tanner E. Iliff, 44, of Bloomdale, was charged with theft.

-4:32 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 700 block of South Wayne Street.

-2:46 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Ashley L. Reed, 42, of Bellefontaine, was charged with theft. James M. Reed, 53, of Bellefontaine, was charged with complicity.

-1:29 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 400 block of East Greene Street.

-12:08 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Southside Laundromat on South Wayne Street.

-11:34 a.m.: theft. Aalesha L. Clarkston, 38, of Springfield, was charged with theft.

WEDNESDAY

-6:37 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. A group of male subjects short-changed a clerk. The subjects appear to be part of an ongoing nationwide group conducting the same scam at other Walmarts.

-6:00 p.m. criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Town and Country Mini-Storage on West High Street.

-5:52 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue.

-11:31 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Comfort Inn on East Ash Street.

