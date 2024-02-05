Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

SUNDAY

-10:21 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 600 block of South Downing Street.

-2:12 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 600 block of Wood Street.

-2:06 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 600 block of Second Street.

-1:54 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 500 block of Electric Avenue.

SATURDAY

-11:37 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Lucky’s on North Main Street. A caller reported around 15 subjects fighting in the middle of the road in front of the bar.

-9:39 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Hemm’s Glass Shop on South Main Street.

-6:17 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Walmart on East Ash Street. Christopher L. Leonard, 33, of Troy, was charged with theft and criminal trespass.

-6:02 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 600 block of South Main Street. Corbyn M. Redmon, 19, of Piqua, William T. Redmon, 61, of Piqua, Candice A. Schwarz, 39, of West Milton, and Scott H. Spears, 36, of Union Township, were charged with disorderly conduct.

FRIDAY

-1:03 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of South Downing Street.

-10:41 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 300 block of Glenwood Avenue.

-917 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Colonial Terrace Apartments on Covington Avenue.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.