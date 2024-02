Troy’s Brady Smith had a hat trick Sunday against Toledo Whitmer at Hobart Arena, scoring three goals. Photos Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos Troy’s Eli Wenning battles for control of the puck Sunday against Whitmer. He scored two goals. Photos Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos Troy’s Luke Harris scored two goals Sunday. Photos Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos Troy’s Cooper Sexton scored a goal Sunday. Photos Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos Troy’s Colin Burghardt fires a shot Sunday. Photos Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos Troy’s Noah Carver makes a save Sunday. He finished with 13 saves. Photos Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos

TROY — The Troy hockey team celebrated Senior Day Sunday with a 9-2 win over Toledo Whitmer.

Brady Smith led the Trojans with three goals for a hat trick.

Eli Wenning and Luke Harris scored two goals each.

Cooper Sexton and Ethan Bidle added one goal each.

Noah Carver had 13 saves for the Trojans.