Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

WEDNESDAY

-3:44 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Shell on South Street.

TUESDAY

-1:32 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 100 block of Mound Street.

-6:35 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary at Town and Country Mini Storage on West High Street.

-12:37 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 500 block of North College Street.

MONDAY

-7:14 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of South Wayne Street.

-12:14 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Piqua City Hall on West Water Street.

-11:45 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Piqua Village Apartments on Covington Avenue.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.