Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log
THURSDAY
-7:30 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 500 block of Cottage Avenue.
-6:51 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1000 block of South Main Street.
-5:09 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at DAS Park on Broadway Street.
-3:43 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of Brice Avenue.
-7:06 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of Wood Street.
WEDNESDAY
-7:13 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 500 block of Electric Avenue. Michael D. Jenkins, 51, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.
-10:19 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Wood Street Lofts on Wood Street.
-1:03 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 300 block of Young Street.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.