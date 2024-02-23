Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

THURSDAY

-7:30 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 500 block of Cottage Avenue.

-6:51 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1000 block of South Main Street.

-5:09 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at DAS Park on Broadway Street.

-3:43 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of Brice Avenue.

-7:06 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of Wood Street.

WEDNESDAY

-7:13 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 500 block of Electric Avenue. Michael D. Jenkins, 51, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

-10:19 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Wood Street Lofts on Wood Street.

-1:03 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 300 block of Young Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.