APAC to host ‘Magic of Motown’

Members of the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) and the Deron Bell Band will present “The Magic of Motown” at the APAC on Saturday, Feb. 24. Courtesy | APAC

TROY — The Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC), located at 500 S. Dorset Rd. in Troy, OH, presents the ninth performance of its 2023-2024 Season on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7 pm when Dayton Contemporary Dance Company and the Deron Bell Band join forces to pay homage to the music of Motown.

Get ready to groove with Dayton Contemporary Dance Company’s (DCDC) Motown Medley, an exciting performance that pays homage to the R&B, soul, jazz, and funk-inspired Motown Sound. With DCDC Music Director Deron Bell and his band reviving the hits of legendary artists such as The Supremes, The Temptations, and The Jackson 5, the audience is in for a funky, up-tempo treat.

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company was founded in 1968 to create performance opportunities for dancers of color. Now celebrating its 55th Anniversary, the 10th largest modern contemporary dance company in the nation remains rooted in the African-American experience and committed to the development of diverse movement artists on the global stage. The company is under the leadership of Debbie Blunden-Diggs, whose artistic direction has steered DCDC to its current place of prominence in the dance world. She took the reins of DCDC after performing as a dancer with the company for over 20 years. DCDC visits the APAC for the first time this February, bringing their outstanding repertoire of dance to the APAC stage in celebration of the beloved music of Motown.

DCDC Music Director Deron Bell takes the stage alongside DCDC with his talented multi-piece band, including local powerhouse singers, to deliver all the hits from the Motown era, with that distinctive “Motown Sound” that will bring the house down. Bell has been a force on the Dayton music scene for decades, performing on stage locally with countless musicians over the years, from longtime funk icons, like James Brown, Bootsy Collins, and Shirley Murdock, to R&B greats, like The Floaters and The Manhattans. He has also been the local pre-show entertainment for several touring Broadway productions, including The Blue Man Group, Lion King, Young Frankenstein, Wicked, and Jersey Boys, and he has collaborated with local musicians on numerous projects, including a recent celebration of funk music in 2021, with the Dayton Funk All-Stars, the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, and the University of Dayton’s “Funk Symposium.”

Deron Bell and his band will perform a full line-up of Motown classics, including hits like “Mr. Postman,” “My Guy,” “I’m Coming Out,” “Heatwave,” “Dancing in the Streets,” and so many more, all of which will be sure to have the audience dancing in the aisles. The stellar music will

complement DCDC’s exceptional storytelling and thrilling execution of contemporary dance, making for a one-of-a-kind, high-energy experience for Motown fans of all ages.

Don’t miss out on the unmatched athleticism, phenomenal vocals, and superb musicianship of this unforgettable performance!

PURCHASING TICKETS:

Tickets to The Magic of Motown with DCDC and The Deron Bell Band begin at $25 and can be ordered in one of three ways: 1) Online at www.etix.com/ticket/v/21323. 2) Calling the APAC Box Office at 937-418-8392. 3) Visiting the APAC Box Office in person. The APAC Box Office is located at 500 S. Dorset Rd, Troy, OH 45373, and is open Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-4:00pm.

Please Note: The APAC does not allocate tickets or authorize any other ticket seller, service, broker, or agent to sell tickets to APAC events. If you purchase tickets from anyone other than Arbogast Performing Arts Center (via etix.com), please check the seller’s credibility and examine tickets carefully for authenticity before purchasing. To avoid potential ticketing issues, including overpricing, purchase tickets only from the Arbogast Performing Arts Center online (via etix.com), in person at the APAC Box Office, or by phone at 937-418-8392.

For more information, to order tickets to any of the APAC performances, or to become an APAC Season Member, call the Box Office at 937-418-8392, visit the APAC in person, or visit online at www.arbogastpac.com.