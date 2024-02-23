Tipp City Police reports

Police Log
WEDNESDAY
-4:57 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the CVS on Main Street. No injuries were reported, and the at-fault driver was cited.
-3:43 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at the 800-north block of Willow Glen Avenue.
TUESDAY
-2:31 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of lumber theft from a residence on the 500 block of 3rd Street.
-12:12 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of shoplifting drills from the Menards on Weller Drive. The investigation is pending.
-9:25 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a theft report at the Igloo Drive Thru on West Main Street.
-7:04 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a complaint of a window of a vehicle being busted overnight at the 700 block of Comanche Lane.
-12:10 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the Windridge Apartments. The vehicle was stolen and pursued, and all four suspects were found and taken into custody.
MONDAY
-8:05 p.m.: drug offense. Officers conducted a welfare check on a female at the Speedway on Main Street. The female was reported to be high on meth and arrested for paraphernalia.
SUNDAY
-12:07 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on I75 at the 69 South on-ramp in Monroe Township. No injury was reported.
SATURDAY
-6:53 p.m.: DUI. Officers responded to a DUI at the Hickory River Smokehouse on Garber Drive.
-11:02 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to an intoxicated male at the Igloo Drive Thru on West Main Street.
FRIDAY
-6:30 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at Tippecanoe High School.
-5:47 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on Kessler Cowlesville Road and Donn Davis Way. No injuries were reported.
-1:39 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on the 800 block of Hawthorne Drive. No injuries were reported.
Compiled by Eamon Baird.