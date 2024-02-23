Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-7:08 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report o f theft in the 6100 block of South State route 202 in Bethel Township.

-4:42 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary in the 100 block of School Street in Bradford.

WEDNESDAY

-8:55 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary in the 5700 block of North County Road 25A in Washington Township.

-3:44 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 200 block of North Branch Run in Monroe Township.

-12:38 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 3900 block of West State route 55 in Concord Township.

-10:41 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of South State route 202 in Staunton Township.

-9:53 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 7900 block of Windham Drive in Bethel Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.