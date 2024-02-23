Sidney police seek information about amputated finger

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department is seeking the assistance of the community after an amputated finger was found.

According to a press release, on Feb. 18, Sidney Police Officer Kiarra Kennedy responded to the Sidney Walmar, 2400 W. Michigan S. Sidney, in regards to an amputated finger being discovered in the parking lot. Upon arrival Kennedy recovered what appeared to be an amputated finger. Investigators transported the finger to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office at which point it was confirmed that the finger was in fact a human finger, likely that of a white female.

As of Thursday, no medical providers could provide information that links the finger to any recent patient.

The Sidney Police Department at this point does not have any reason to believe that the finger’s amputation was a result of any suspicious actions. However, until an explanation can be established of how the finger came to be at the parking lot this case will remain open for all investigative leads.

“We are seeking the public’s help in any information that anyone has in regards to this incident. If anyone has information about this are asked to call Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351 or leave the information with Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS),” said Capt. Jerry Tangeman.