Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

SUNDAY

-7:05 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Staunton Street.

-5:09 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Speedway on Covington Avenue.

-12:22 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of vehicle theft near the intersection of Camp Street and Downing Street.

SATURDAY

—11:19 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at Lucky’s on North Main Street.

-12:59 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 1300 block of Maplewood Drive.

-12:34 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Shell on North Main Street.

-12:24 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Wayne Street.

FRIDAY

-3:12 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at CVS on North College Street.

-11:13 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Dollar General on Looney Road.

-10:57 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 400 block of East Greene Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.