Troy Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-11:42 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of McKaig Avenue.

-9:16 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of Garfield Avenue.

-8:20 p.m.: harassment. Joseph A. Rosenstiel, 39, of Oceansprings, MS, was charged with telecommunications harassment.

-6:30 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of Olympic Drive.

-3:44 p.m.: inducing panic. Joshua D. Williams, 41, of Troy, was charged with inducing panic.

-9:21 a.m.: driving under suspension. Bryce A. Stewart, 32, of Utica, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.

SATURDAY

-11:51 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at Graceview Apartments on West Main Street.

-5:26 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of vehicle theft at Hobart Arena on Adams Street.

-2:24 p.m.: inducing panic. Jodi J. Smith, 51, of Urbana, was charged with inducing panic.

-2:20 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Buckeye Community Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.

-2:04 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-1:18 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1200 block of South Mulberry Street.

FRIDAY

-5:39 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Marco’s Pizza on West Main Street.

-4:06 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 300 block of Lake Street.

-12:44 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1500 block of Leedes Road.

-10:32 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Marybill Drive.

-9:58 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at First Troy Corp. on West Stanfield Road.

-9:22 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 900 block of Race Drive.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.